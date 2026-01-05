Holiday firms braced for record bookings amid Sunshine Saturday rush
- The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has warned travellers to be cautious of hidden costs and potential fraud during January holiday sales, following record bookings.
- "Sunshine Saturday", the first Saturday of the year, is identified as the busiest day for booking bargain summer trips.
- Passenger demand is predicted to be five per cent higher for the period between October 2025 and September 2026 compared to the previous year.
- Travellers are advised to read the small print, check for Atol protection, shop around for deals, and consider paying by credit card for additional insurance.
- Atol, the financial protection scheme, ensures holidaymakers are not left stranded or out of pocket if their travel company ceases trading.