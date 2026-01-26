Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What Braverman previously said about Reform UK before joining them

Suella Braverman ruled out ever joining Reform UK, resurfaced video shows
  • Suella Braverman announced her defection to Reform UK on Monday, 26 January, becoming the party's eighth sitting Member of Parliament.
  • Her move contradicts a resurfaced video from October 2024 where she explicitly stated she would never join Nigel Farage’s party.
  • Ms Braverman was unveiled at a Reform UK rally for veterans in London, where she told attendees she felt like she had 'come home'.
  • In the earlier interview on GB News, she expressed hope that her Conservative colleagues would not 'drive her out' to Reform.
  • She also lamented the loss of Lee Anderson to Reform UK in March of the previous year during the same resurfaced podcast.
