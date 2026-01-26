Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Conservative Party criticised over ‘nasty’ Suella Braverman statement

Former Tory home secretary Suella Braverman defects to Reform
  • The Conservative Party faced widespread criticism for an initial statement regarding Suella Braverman's mental health following her defection to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.
  • The controversial statement claimed the Conservatives 'did all we could to look after Suella’s mental health, but she was clearly very unhappy'.
  • Politicians from across the spectrum, including Conservative peer Lord Jackson and Labour MP Jake Richards, condemned the statement as 'nasty and unpleasant' and 'below the standards we expect'.
  • Mental health charities, such as Rethink Mental Illness, also criticised the party, with Brian Dow stating that mental health should not be 'used as a political football'.
  • The Conservative Party later retracted the original statement, attributing it to an error, and issued a revised version that focused on Ms Braverman's political ambition.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in