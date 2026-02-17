Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tributes to ‘true legend’ British skier killed in avalanche in French Alps

Two Brits among three killed in avalanche at French Alps ski resort
  • A British skier, Stuart Leslie, has been named as one of three people killed in an avalanche in the French Alps resort of Val d’Isère.
  • The incident, which also claimed the lives of a second Briton and a French skier, occurred late on Friday morning while they were skiing off-piste.
  • Authorities had issued a rare red alert for avalanche risk, marking only the third such warning in 25 years for the resort.
  • Albertville public prosecutor Benoit Bachelet has opened a manslaughter investigation into the deaths.
  • Friends paid tribute to Mr Leslie, describing him as a "true legend" who lived life to the full and was happiest when skiing.
