Tributes to ‘true legend’ British skier killed in avalanche in French Alps
- A British skier, Stuart Leslie, has been named as one of three people killed in an avalanche in the French Alps resort of Val d’Isère.
- The incident, which also claimed the lives of a second Briton and a French skier, occurred late on Friday morning while they were skiing off-piste.
- Authorities had issued a rare red alert for avalanche risk, marking only the third such warning in 25 years for the resort.
- Albertville public prosecutor Benoit Bachelet has opened a manslaughter investigation into the deaths.
- Friends paid tribute to Mr Leslie, describing him as a "true legend" who lived life to the full and was happiest when skiing.
