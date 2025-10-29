Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Only a third of stroke patients getting recommended aftercare, charity warns

Recognize the warning signs: Doctor shares stroke symptoms on World Stroke Day
  • The Stroke Association has declared stroke care in England to be in a “dire state”, with only a third of patients receiving the recommended aftercare.
  • Thousands of stroke survivors are consequently not getting the necessary physical and mental recovery support, leading to significant long-term challenges.
  • Patients face a “postcode lottery” for accessing crucial clot-busting treatments like thrombectomy, with less than half of eligible individuals receiving it within the critical 4.5-hour window.
  • Data from the 24/25 Sentinel Stroke National Audit Programme reveals that only 35 per cent of stroke patients received their six-month review, marking the lowest level since 2019/20.
  • NHS England acknowledges the variation in care but states that more people are surviving strokes, and efforts are underway to expand thrombectomy treatment and reduce regional disparities in aftercare.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in