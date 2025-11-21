Strictly star ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’
- A male Strictly Come Dancing star has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of rape.
- The individual was arrested in London on 13 October, with the alleged incident occurring in Hertfordshire during 2024, The Sun reports.
- Hertfordshire Police confirmed the arrest, stating the man was released on police bail and inquiries are continuing.
- The alleged victim was not a contestant or professional dancer associated with the show.
- This incident follows the arrest of another male Strictly star in August on suspicion of rape and "non-consensual intimate image abuse".