Good news for Chinese astronauts stranded on space station
- Three Chinese astronauts from the Shenzhou-20 mission were stranded aboard the Tiangong space station after their return capsule was suspected to have been struck by space junk.
- Their scheduled return to Earth on 5 November was postponed following the incident, which highlights the growing danger posed by space debris.
- The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) has announced that the astronauts will now return to Earth on Friday.
- They will use the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft, which transported their replacement crew to the orbital outpost last month.
- All three astronauts are reported to be in good health and will land at the Dongfeng Landing Site in Inner Mongolia autonomous region.