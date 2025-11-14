Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Good news for Chinese astronauts stranded on space station

Three Chinese astronauts are stuck in space
  • Three Chinese astronauts from the Shenzhou-20 mission were stranded aboard the Tiangong space station after their return capsule was suspected to have been struck by space junk.
  • Their scheduled return to Earth on 5 November was postponed following the incident, which highlights the growing danger posed by space debris.
  • The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) has announced that the astronauts will now return to Earth on Friday.
  • They will use the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft, which transported their replacement crew to the orbital outpost last month.
  • All three astronauts are reported to be in good health and will land at the Dongfeng Landing Site in Inner Mongolia autonomous region.
