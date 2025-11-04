Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

More Storm Shadow missiles sent from UK to Ukraine targeting deep strikes inside Russia

Storm Shadow is a long-range missile which has been supplied by the British to Ukraine
Storm Shadow is a long-range missile which has been supplied by the British to Ukraine (Joe Giddens/PA)
  • The UK government has provided Ukraine with additional Storm Shadow cruise missiles, according to officials.
  • The resupply aims to ensure Ukraine has ample stock for long-range strikes deep inside Russian territory.
  • Officials stated the transfer is due to concerns that Moscow will step up attacks on Ukrainian civilians.
  • The UK government has not publicly announced the transfer or the specific number of missiles sent.
  • This reported transfer occurs as Donald Trump continues to delay a decision on sending US-made Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.
