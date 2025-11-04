Ukraine-Russia war latest: UK sends Kyiv more Storm Shadows after Trump accuses Putin of secret nuclear tests
US president says Russia is testing nuclear weapons 'underground' and threatening to expand to other forms
The UK government has provided Ukraine with more supplies of Storm Shadow cruise missiles, officials said.
An unspecified number of missiles have been sent to ensure Ukraine can respond to Vladimir Putin's attacks with its own long-range strikes deep inside Russian territory, people aware of the matter told Bloomberg.
This comes as Donald Trump accused Russia of carrying out “underground” nuclear weapons tests, defending his announcement last week that the US would restart its own nuclear testing.
Speaking to Norah O’Donnell on 60 Minutes, he said that “Russia's testing, and China's testing, but they don't talk about it”, adding they were doing them “underground where people don't know exactly what's happening with the test.”
When Ms O’Donnell tried to clarify if he meant that Russia and China were definitely testing their nuclear weapons, he said: “Russia's testing nuclear weapons.“Russia did make... a little bit of a threat the other day when they said they were gonna do certain forms of a different level of testing.”
The officials said Britain is resupplying Ukraine with the cruise missiles as it is concerned Moscow will step up attacks on Ukrainian civilians.
The UK government has not publicly announced the transfer of Storm Shadow missiles or how many are being sent. The reported transfer comes as Donald Trump continues to delay a decision on sending US-made Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.
Two weeks ago Ukraine successfully attacked an important Russian chemical plant using British-made Storm Shadow missiles. Kyiv described the facility as critical to Moscow’s war efforts.
Drone flights near Belgium air base could be part of a spying operation, says minister
Belgium's defence minister has expressed concern over a series of unidentified drone flights near a key military base where US nuclear weapons are stored, saying they seem to be part of a spying operation.
Defence minister Theo Francken confirmed that drones had flown into the area near the Kleine Brogel air base in northeast Belgium in two phases on Saturday and Sunday night.
The first phase involved "small drones to test the radio frequencies" of Belgian security services, then later came "big drones to destabilise the area and people," Francken told public broadcaster RTBF.
“It resembles a spy operation. By whom, I don't know. I have a few ideas but I'm going to be careful” about speculating, he said. Last month, several drones were spotted above another Belgian military base near the German border. The operators were not identified.
Russia has been blamed for a number of European airspace violations, notably in Estonia and Poland, in recent months. But the perpetrators of a series of mysterious drone flights in Denmark and Germany have been harder to pin down.
A late evening drone sighting at Berlin's Brandenburg airport on Friday suspended flights for nearly two hours. It was not clear who was responsible.Francken ruled out that the weekend drone flights in Belgium might have been a prank.
Ukrainian drone attacked Russian petrochemical plant, officials say
A Ukrainian drone attack damaged the Sterlitamak petrochemical plant deep inside Russia, causing a partial collapse of a water-treatment facility but no injuries, regional authorities said on Tuesday.
The plant in the Bashkortostan region, some 1,500km (932 miles) from the Ukrainian border in the Urals Mountains, was operating without interruption, said Radiy Khabirov, the head of the Bashkortostan region.
He added that both of the drones involved in the overnight strike were destroyed. The Russian defence ministry said in its daily report that, in addition to the two drones downed over the Bashkortostan region, its defence systems destroyed 83 drones over seven other Russian regions.
The administration of the city of Sterlitamak, where the plant is located, said that all five workers inside were not injured.
Russia massing troops near eastern town of Dobropillia, says Zelensky
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia is massing troops near the eastern Ukrainian town of Dobropillia, where Kyiv's forces advanced earlier this year in a successful counteroffensive.
Dobropillia is about 30km north of Pokrovsk, where Zelensky said Ukraine's defences are coming under severe pressure and up to 300 Russian soldiers have infiltrated the city.
Russia is focussing its offensive on this eastern sector of Donetsk, and has been pushing to take the strategic city of Pokrovsk for almost a year.
Taking Pokrovsk would give Moscow its most important single territorial gain in Ukraine since the capture of the ruined city of Avdiivka in early 2024.
Ukraine committed to EU accession but should do more, says Commission draft
Ukraine is showing "remarkable commitment" to joining the EU, but must reverse recent negative trends in the fight against corruption, the European Commission has said.
The draft text, part of an EU enlargement report expected to be adopted today, says that "despite the very difficult circumstances the country finds itself in on account of Russia’s war of aggression, Ukraine continued to demonstrate remarkable commitment to the EU accession path over the past year".
Ukraine applied to join the EU days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. It has been pushing to make progress on its bid, despite the challenges of Russia’s war and EU member Hungary blocking Kyiv from formally moving to the next phase of negotiations.
While praising Ukraine for launching reform processes, the European Commission also said that Kyiv needs to make more progress on judicial independence, fighting organised crime and respecting civil society.
Watch: Trump claims Moscow is carrying out underground nuclear weapons tests
Ukraine military using video game-style reward system earning points killing Russians with drones
Ukraine’s military units are competing with each other by launching deadly drone attacks to earn points that can be used to buy more weapons.
The video game-style rewards system is proving to be very popular, Ukraine’s first deputy prime minister said, with hundreds of units participating. Launched a year ago, it is now being expanded to reconnaissance, artillery and logistics operations, according to reports.
“It’s become truly popular among units,” deputy prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov told The Guardian. “All the defence forces know about this and there’s competition for the points, for getting these drones, electronic warfare systems and other things to help them in warfighting.
Blast reported at petrochemical plant in Russia's Bashkortostan
An explosion has been reported at the Sterlitamak petrochemical plant in Russia's Bashkortostan. The blast caused a partial collapse of a water-treatment facility, the administration of the city of Sterlitamak said this morning.
There no immediate reports of injuries, the administration of the city located in the Ural Mountains said on its Telegram channel.
The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.
Ukraine says defences are holding in Pokrovsk as Russia claims advance
The Ukrainian military has said its defences around Pokrovsk city in Donetsk are holding, denying claims from Russia that its troops are in full control of any district of the city.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Pokrovsk remained under severe pressure, though Russian troops had made no gains in the past day. He said up to 300 Russian servicemen had infiltrated the city.
Russia said on Monday that its troops had advanced into Pokrovsk, a transport and logistics hub that they have been trying to capture for over a year.
The Russian defence ministry said its soldiers were destroying what it described as surrounded Ukrainian formations near Pokrovsk's railway station and industrial zone, and had entered the city's Prigorodny area and dug in there.
“The invaders continue to attack in small groups of up to five soldiers, without using armoured vehicles," the operation task force responsible for Ukraine's eastern front line said on Facebook.
Ukraine's 7th Rapid Response Corps said Ukrainian forces had thwarted an attempt to cut off a supply route from Rodynske, to the north.
North of Pokrovsk, however, Ukraine has recorded recent gains near Dobropillia. Army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said his forces had stepped up pressure there with the aim of forcing Russia to divert its focus away from Pokrovsk.
