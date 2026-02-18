Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Storm Pedro named with UK set to be hit with more snow and heavy rain

Snow blankets Durham as weather warnings in force across UK
  • A new weather system, named Storm Pedro by Meteo France, is forecast to bring snow and heavy rain to the UK this week.
  • Yellow weather warnings have been issued for Wednesday and Thursday across parts of the country, predicting snow, rain, and ice.
  • The Met Office has specifically warned of rain and snow for Northern Ireland, effective from 4am today until 8pm on Wednesday night.
  • The storm is predicted to have a significant impact in France, where it was named.
  • Despite the gloomy weather, temperatures are expected to rise towards the weekend, with highs of 13C anticipated in Exeter.
