One dead and thousands evacuated as storm batters Europe
- Storm Leonardo has caused at least one death and forced thousands to evacuate across Spain and Portugal.
- Torrential rainfall has put rivers and reservoirs at "extreme" risk of overflowing, leading to widespread flooding and landslides.
- A man in his 60s died in Portugal after his vehicle was swept away by a powerful current near a dam.
- Over 3,500 people were evacuated in Andalusia, Spain, with emergency services and military personnel deployed to assist.
- Portugal has raised its alert level to maximum, with armed forces using boats to rescue people from rising floodwaters.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks