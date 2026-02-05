Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

One dead and thousands evacuated as storm batters Europe

Massive rockslide tears away house
  • Storm Leonardo has caused at least one death and forced thousands to evacuate across Spain and Portugal.
  • Torrential rainfall has put rivers and reservoirs at "extreme" risk of overflowing, leading to widespread flooding and landslides.
  • A man in his 60s died in Portugal after his vehicle was swept away by a powerful current near a dam.
  • Over 3,500 people were evacuated in Andalusia, Spain, with emergency services and military personnel deployed to assist.
  • Portugal has raised its alert level to maximum, with armed forces using boats to rescue people from rising floodwaters.
