Storm Goretti: Video shows UK hit by ‘weather bomb’ with 99mph winds

Storm Goretti: Warning of ‘worst snowfall in decade’
  • Storm Goretti has battered parts of the UK overnight, bringing heavy snowfall and winds of up to 99mph.
  • Tens of thousands of properties across the nation have been left without power, with over 43,000 affected in the South West.
  • The Met Office issued multiple weather alerts, including a rare red alert for dangerous, stormy winds in the South West.
  • The storm has caused widespread travel chaos, leading to grounded airports, blocked roads, and shut train lines.
  • Many schools have closed, and officials in the West Midlands have warned of the worst snowfall in a decade.
