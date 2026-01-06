Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Storm Goretti named as Met Office issues new UK snow and ice warnings

UK weather: Met Office forecast on January 6
  • The Met Office has issued new weather warnings across the UK in anticipation of Storm Goretti – the first named storm of the year.
  • Yellow ice warnings are in effect for most of England, Scotland, and Wales from midnight until 10am on Wednesday, following a similar warning for Northern Ireland from Tuesday evening.
  • Further yellow snow warnings have been issued for large parts of England and Wales, valid from Thursday evening until midday on Friday.
  • Storm Goretti is forecast to bring heavy snow, which is expected to cause disruption and difficult travelling conditions.
  • A new yellow snow and ice warning also covers much of northern Scotland from midnight on Tuesday until late Wednesday.
