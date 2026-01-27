Travel disruption across UK as Storm Chandra batters country
- Storm Chandra is causing widespread travel disruption across the UK due to wet and windy conditions, with drivers being advised to drive cautiously.
- The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings for strong winds, rain, and snow across Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and South West England, valid throughout Tuesday.
- Significant travel disruption includes the closure of the Severn Bridge, numerous rail line blockages across England, Wales, and Scotland, ferries have cancelled numerous sailings in Scotland and domestic flights, including those from Edinburgh and Glasgow, have been cancelled.
- Devon has been severely impacted by flooding, with flooding on sections of the A30, A3052, A377, and A303, with some areas reported as impassable.