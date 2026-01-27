Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Travel disruption across UK as Storm Chandra batters country

Storm Chandra: ‘Danger to life’ flood warning and travel chaos as Met Office issues UK weather alerts
  • Storm Chandra is causing widespread travel disruption across the UK due to wet and windy conditions, with drivers being advised to drive cautiously.
  • The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings for strong winds, rain, and snow across Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and South West England, valid throughout Tuesday.
  • Significant travel disruption includes the closure of the Severn Bridge, numerous rail line blockages across England, Wales, and Scotland, ferries have cancelled numerous sailings in Scotland and domestic flights, including those from Edinburgh and Glasgow, have been cancelled.
  • Devon has been severely impacted by flooding, with flooding on sections of the A30, A3052, A377, and A303, with some areas reported as impassable.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in