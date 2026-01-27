Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Severe flood warning and people stranded as Storm Chandra causes chaos

BBC presenter calls out weather man after he forgets Storm Chandra name
  • Storm Chandra has caused widespread travel disruption and school closures across the UK, with approximately 400 schools shut.
  • A severe flood warning is in effect for the River Otter at Ottery St Mary, Devon, which has reached its highest recorded level, alongside over 100 other flood warnings.
  • Firefighters in Devon and Somerset have rescued dozens of people from vehicles stranded in floodwaters, with police urging motorists to avoid treacherous roads.
  • Significant travel disruption includes the closure of the Severn Bridge, numerous rail line blockages across England, Wales, and Scotland, and flight cancellations.
  • An amber wind warning is in place for eastern Northern Ireland, with yellow warnings for the entire region, as strong winds and heavy rain continue to affect much of the country.
