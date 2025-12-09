Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Flood warnings and disruption expected as Storm Bram batters UK

Monmouth hit by severe flooding as Storm Claudia brings 'danger to life' warning
  • The Met Office has issued "danger to life" amber weather warnings for rain and wind across parts of Scotland, Wales, and south-west England due to Storm Bram.
  • An amber wind warning is in place for north-west Scotland, including the Highlands and Eilean Siar, from Tuesday afternoon, with gusts of up to 90 mph expected, risking damage to property and travel disruption.
  • An amber rain warning affects parts of South Wales and south-west England, particularly Dartmoor, with up to 100mm of rain forecast, leading to potential flooding and difficult driving conditions.
  • Authorities advise residents to secure loose outdoor items, prepare flood kits, and expect significant disruption to road, rail, air, and ferry services across the affected regions.
  • Numerous flood warnings and alerts are active across England, Scotland, and Wales, with further yellow weather warnings for wind covering other areas of the UK into Wednesday.
