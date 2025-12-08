Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

‘Danger to life’ warning issued as Storm Bram sweeps across Britain

Related: Monmouth hit by severe flooding as Storm Claudia brings 'danger to life' warning
  • The Met Office has issued "danger to life" amber weather warnings for rain and wind as Storm Bram sweeps across parts of the UK.
  • An amber rain warning is in effect for parts of south Wales and south-west England from midnight until 10 am on Tuesday, with up to 100mm of rain expected.
  • This heavy rainfall is likely to cause flooding to homes and businesses, cut off communities, lead to power cuts, and create difficult driving conditions.
  • An amber wind warning has also been issued for north-west Scotland from 4 pm until midnight on Tuesday, with gusts of up to 90mph and a danger from flying debris.
  • The public is advised to prepare flood kits, secure loose outdoor items, and check travel plans due to widespread disruption.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in