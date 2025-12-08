‘Danger to life’ warning issued as Storm Bram sweeps across Britain
- The Met Office has issued "danger to life" amber weather warnings for rain and wind as Storm Bram sweeps across parts of the UK.
- An amber rain warning is in effect for parts of south Wales and south-west England from midnight until 10 am on Tuesday, with up to 100mm of rain expected.
- This heavy rainfall is likely to cause flooding to homes and businesses, cut off communities, lead to power cuts, and create difficult driving conditions.
- An amber wind warning has also been issued for north-west Scotland from 4 pm until midnight on Tuesday, with gusts of up to 90mph and a danger from flying debris.
- The public is advised to prepare flood kits, secure loose outdoor items, and check travel plans due to widespread disruption.