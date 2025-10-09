Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Early 17th-century tree saved after storm damage

  • A 400-year-old sycamore tree, planted by King James VI of Scotland at Scone Palace, was severely damaged by Storm Amy.
  • Storm Amy brought winds of up to 96mph across Scotland last week, causing widespread disruption and damage to infrastructure.
  • Scone Palace staff were “heartbroken” by the damage but vowed to preserve the historic tree and use wood from fallen limbs to create a lasting reminder.
  • Expert tree surgeons successfully “restored and rebalanced” the tree's branches after several days of dedicated work.
  • The tree, believed to have been planted in the early 17th century, has stood through centuries of royal ceremonies and celebrations at the palace.
