Early 17th-century tree saved after storm damage
- A 400-year-old sycamore tree, planted by King James VI of Scotland at Scone Palace, was severely damaged by Storm Amy.
- Storm Amy brought winds of up to 96mph across Scotland last week, causing widespread disruption and damage to infrastructure.
- Scone Palace staff were “heartbroken” by the damage but vowed to preserve the historic tree and use wood from fallen limbs to create a lasting reminder.
- Expert tree surgeons successfully “restored and rebalanced” the tree's branches after several days of dedicated work.
- The tree, believed to have been planted in the early 17th century, has stood through centuries of royal ceremonies and celebrations at the palace.