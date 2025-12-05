Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Warning over common at-home cold and flu remedy

  • A leading surgeon has issued a stark warning regarding severe burns sustained from steam inhalation, a common home remedy for coughs and colds.
  • Jeremy Yarrow, a consultant surgeon, highlighted that boiling water spills cause serious burns, particularly to children, often necessitating extensive treatment or surgery.
  • Medical reviews, including a Cochrane review, have found no clear benefits for using steam inhalation to treat illnesses, with theories of its effectiveness being unproven.
  • Mr Yarrow urges the public to avoid steam inhalation, recommending over-the-counter remedies, and advises following the '3Cs' (cool, call, cover) for immediate burn treatment.
  • Separately, an occupational therapist warned against hot water bottle burns, advising users to check manufacturing dates, replace bottles over two years old, and never use freshly boiled water.
