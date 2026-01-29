Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brits gain visa-free travel to China after Starmer’s meeting with Xi

'Good, strong place’: Starmer hails 'productive' trade talks with Xi-Jinping in historic China visit
  • Sir Keir Starmer has secured a deal for visa-free travel to China for UK citizens during his visit to Beijing.
  • Under the agreement, Britons will be able to travel to China for 30 days without a visa, applicable to both tourists and business travellers.
  • This new arrangement brings the UK into line with 50 other countries, including France and Germany, which already have similar agreements.
  • Sir Keir stated that the deal will make it easier for UK businesses to expand their footprint in China, supporting growth and jobs at home.
  • Additionally, Sir Keir and the Chinese leadership agreed to work towards an agreement on trade in services, establishing clear rules for UK companies operating in China.
In full

