Brits gain visa-free travel to China after Starmer’s meeting with Xi
- Sir Keir Starmer has secured a deal for visa-free travel to China for UK citizens during his visit to Beijing.
- Under the agreement, Britons will be able to travel to China for 30 days without a visa, applicable to both tourists and business travellers.
- This new arrangement brings the UK into line with 50 other countries, including France and Germany, which already have similar agreements.
- Sir Keir stated that the deal will make it easier for UK businesses to expand their footprint in China, supporting growth and jobs at home.
- Additionally, Sir Keir and the Chinese leadership agreed to work towards an agreement on trade in services, establishing clear rules for UK companies operating in China.
