Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer praised for ‘calm leadership’ amid Trump Greenland row

Trump: Starmer and Macron ‘treat me very nicely’ but must ‘straighten out’ their countries
  • Donald Trump is attending the Davos conference, where he plans to hold meetings regarding his campaign to annex Greenland.
  • Sir Keir Starmer will not be present at the World Economic Forum in Davos, despite Trump's focus on Greenland.
  • Energy Secretary Ed Miliband defended Sir Keir's absence, highlighting other commitments and his “calm leadership” in securing a trade deal with the US.
  • European leaders, including Sir Keir, maintain that the future of Greenland is solely a matter for its inhabitants and Denmark.
  • Trump has threatened Britain and other European allies with 10 per cent tariffs from 1 February if they do not agree to his acquisition of Greenland, and has not ruled out military action.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in