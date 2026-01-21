Starmer praised for ‘calm leadership’ amid Trump Greenland row
- Donald Trump is attending the Davos conference, where he plans to hold meetings regarding his campaign to annex Greenland.
- Sir Keir Starmer will not be present at the World Economic Forum in Davos, despite Trump's focus on Greenland.
- Energy Secretary Ed Miliband defended Sir Keir's absence, highlighting other commitments and his “calm leadership” in securing a trade deal with the US.
- European leaders, including Sir Keir, maintain that the future of Greenland is solely a matter for its inhabitants and Denmark.
- Trump has threatened Britain and other European allies with 10 per cent tariffs from 1 February if they do not agree to his acquisition of Greenland, and has not ruled out military action.