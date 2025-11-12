Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer urges BBC to ‘correct errors quickly’ amid Trump lawsuit threat

Starmer urges BBC to 'get house in order' after Trump's $1bn legal threat
  • Sir Keir Starmer urged the BBC to "get its house in order" following Donald Trump's threat of a $1 billion lawsuit against the corporation.
  • The US president said the company had “interfered in the presidential election” after it emerged that it had selectively edited one of his speeches from 6 January 2021 for a Panorama episode last year.
  • Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey called on the prime minister to tell Trump to drop his demand during PMQs, asserting that Trump was attempting to "destroy our BBC".
  • Starmer expressed his belief in a "strong and independent BBC".
  • He emphasised that the BBC must uphold the highest standards, be accountable, and correct errors swiftly when they occur.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in