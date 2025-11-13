Keir Starmer urged to sack aide who ignited Wes Streeting coup row
- Energy Secretary Ed Miliband stated the Prime Minister would dismiss the aide responsible for a briefing that sparked a leadership dispute.
- Sir Keir Starmer apologised to Health Secretary Wes Streeting for anonymous attacks from No 10, which alleged Streeting was planning a coup.
- Mr Streeting described these claims as 'self-defeating', while Mr Miliband urged the Labour Party to focus on national issues.
- Concerns over leadership have intensified ahead of Chancellor Rachel Reeves's upcoming Budget on 26 November.
- This comes as the UK economy showed a slowdown, growing by 0.1 per cent in the three months to September, down from 0.3 per cent previously.