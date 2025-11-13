Labour leadership latest: Starmer must find and ‘get rid’ of aide behind Streeting coup briefings, Miliband warns
Concern around the Labour leadership has deepened ahead of Rachel Reeves’s Budget on 26 November
The prime minister will “get rid” of the aide behind a briefing that has led to a leadership row if he finds them, energy secretary Ed Miliband has said.
Sir Keir Starmer has apologised to Wes Streeting for anonymous attacks from No 10 that he was plotting a coup, which the health secretary decried as “self-defeating” claims.
“If he finds the person, he’ll get rid of them, and I absolutely believe he would do that,” Mr Miliband told Sky News. “I think the briefing has been bad, no question. But my message to the Labour Party, though, is quite simple today, which is, we need to focus on the country, not ourselves.”
Concern around leadership has deepened ahead of chancellor Rachel Reeves’s Budget on 26 November, as the UK economy grew by 0.1 per cent in the three months to September, according to the Office of National Statistics. This is a marked slowdown from the 0.3 per cent in the previous quarter.
ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown linked slow growth to the impact of the JLR cyber attack on the manufacturing sector.
Morgan McSweeney is Sir Keir Starmer’s Downing Street Chief of Staff. He’s been at the heart of the leadership row as fingers are pointed for the fallout from the apparent ploy to warn off potential leadership contenders.
Sir Keir was forced to condemn “completely unacceptable” attacks on Cabinet ministers, as he told the Commons on Wednesday: “Morgan McSweeney, my team and I are absolutely focused on delivering for the country.”
Mr McSweeney, who has been Sir Keir’s chief aide since October last year, was the campaign manager for the Labour Party and director of the think tank Labour Together.
Not a single job would be created, asylum hotel closed or pound knocked off the national debt by ousting Keir Starmer – it is time for the Labour Party to act like adults if it is to stop Nigel Farage from marching into No 10.
Miliband stands by choosing Rolls-Royce to build UK's first small modular reactor nuclear power plant
As well as discussing GDP and the leadership row, Ed Miliband has said he makes “no apologies” for choosing Rolls-Royce to build the UK’s first “small modular reactor” nuclear power station after criticism from the US ambassador.
The Energy Secretary told Times Radio: “It’s true he doesn’t think it’s so great.
“The reason he doesn’t think it’s so great is because he wanted a US company to be at this site.
“Because he thinks it’s the prime site … I totally understand that, it’s completely legitimate for him to be making the case for a US company.
“We chose a British company, Rolls-Royce for this site, and I make no apologies for that.
“Our job is to stand up for the national interest.
“There’s lots of things we’re co-operating with our US colleagues on.”
He said the other site that had been considered, Oldbury in Gloucestershire, could “accommodate various other US companies that are really interested in building new nuclear in this country”.
Analysis: Knives still out for McSweeney
Senior Labour figures are still furious about the events of the last 36 hours - and demanding the head of Starmer’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, The Independent’s Whitehall Editor, Kate Devlin reports.
A Labour peer told the Independent Keir was being “derailed” by some of the people around him.
“It was a mistake to sack Sue Gray, engineered by McSweeney. Some say McSweeney is too powerful to sack - but that would now show Starmer is fully in charge,” he added.
Former bank chief claims Reeves doing all she can to stop economic growth
The former chairman of NatWest Bank has launched a broadside against Rachel Reeves warning she is doing everything she can to prevent economic growth.
Economist Sir Howard Davies told Radio 4’s Today Programme criticism of the chancellor comes less than two weeks ahead of a crucial budget which many believe could make or break the government.
While the chancellor came into office claiming that economic growth was her number one mission, the economy has stagnated.
Sir Howard blamed the policies she has brought in including increasing national insurance contributions on employers and new employment rights.
He said: “I would say that the way the government have been behaving in recent months is such that if they were trying to slow the economy down, I can't think of anything else I would do, because you demonstrate first of all that you've got trouble at the top of the government, you then conduct a series of remarkable leaks suggesting that you're going to tax property, you're going to tax wealth, you're going to tax gambling, you're going to tax banks. You're now going to tax even bikes for goodness sake.
“All of that is a sort of cumulative weighing down and creation of uncertainty. In addition, you have legislation which makes it more expensive to hire people, and you carry out a policy of public spending whereby public sector wages are going up by 6.6 per cent a year, and private sector by 4.2 and that is stopping the Bank of England from reducing interest rates, which would help as well. So there's a whole series of things which are not appropriate.”
Starmer’s shambles in No 10 risks handing power to Farage, Alastair Campbell warns
Sir Keir Starmer has been warned by Tony Blair’s former Downing Street spin doctor to “get a grip” in No 10 – or risk losing power to Nigel Farage.
In a withering attack, Alastair Campbell said public support for the prime minister was “draining away” fast, adding that the government had “no compiling narrative” and had scored ‘too many own goals.’
The intervention by Mr Campbellcomes amid reports the prime minister has apologised to his health secretary Wes Streeting over a briefing operation against him on Tuesday evening from within Downing Street.
Mr Campbell said the prime minister needs to reassert control as he faces demands to sack his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney over the claims made by sources that Mr Streeting was preparing to launch a leadership coup.
Alistair Campbell tells Downing St 'get a grip' amid leadership row
Alastair Campbell, former director of communications at Number 10, said Downing Street needs to “get a grip” as Sir Keir Starmer faces a leadership row following briefings against Health Secretary Wes Streeting.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Campbell said he believed the Labour Party’s strategy “isn’t going very well”.
He said: “The worst thing about recent days is it’s made a relatively new government look like the last lot.
“There are bigger, worse enemies – like Nigel Farage.”
“Get a grip,” he added.
PM is going 'nowhere' says former Labour comms chief
Amid concerns around the Budget, pressure remains on Sir Keir Starmer following a leadership row following briefings against Health Secretary Wes Streeting.
Former Labour communication chief Tom Baldwin told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he believes the Prime Minister is going “nowhere”.
Asked whether he thinks the Prime Minister is in control, Mr Baldwin said: “I think this is the time where he really can get a grip on this.”
The former journalist, known to be close to the Prime Minister, added: “Keir Starmer is going nowhere out of Downing Street.”
Mr Baldwin’s comments come as Sir Keir faces pressure to overhaul his “toxic” Downing Street operation, after the Health Secretary criticised briefings from No 10 suggesting that he was plotting a coup.
Speaking to Sky News yesterday, Mr Streeting said the “juvenile” briefing against him showed problems with the culture in Sir Keir’s administration.
