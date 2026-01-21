Why Starmer faces potential rebellion over under-16s social media ban
- The House of Lords has voted in favour of a ban on social media for under-16s, increasing pressure on Sir Keir Starmer to implement similar restrictions.
- Peers backed an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, proposed by Tory John Nash, by a majority of 261 to 150.
- This vote occurred despite Sir Keir Starmer's attempt to pre-empt it by launching a consultation on potential social media restrictions for young people.
- Ofsted chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver commented that while he welcomed the government's action, it was 'a little bit late'.
- Sir Keir Starmer now faces a potential backbench rebellion, as over 60 Labour MPs have publicly called for Britain to follow Australia's lead in banning social media for under-16s.