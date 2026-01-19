Labour MPs call for Starmer to introduce social media ban
- Over 60 Labour MPs have signed an open letter urging the Prime Minister to implement an Australia-style blanket ban on social media for children under 16.
- Authored by Plymouth Moor MP Fred Thomas, the letter highlights concerns that children are “anxious, unhappy and unable to focus on learning” due to unregulated social media platforms.
- The MPs argue that the onus for preventing underage access should be placed on technology companies rather than parents to protect young people's mental health.
- Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has indicated that “all options are on the table” regarding further protections for children on social media, including a potential under-16s ban.
- However, charities such as the NSPCC and the Molly Rose Foundation have cautioned against a blanket ban, warning it could create a “false sense of safety” and drive children to less regulated online spaces.