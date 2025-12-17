Starmer tells Roman Abramovich ‘pay up or face court’ over funds from Chelsea sale
- Keir Starmer has urged Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich to transfer the £2.5bn from the sale of Chelsea Football Club to a humanitarian cause for Ukraine.
- The UK government has issued a licence for the transfer of these funds, which have been frozen in a UK bank account since the club's sale in 2022.
- Abramovich had pledged to donate the proceeds to the people of Ukraine after being sanctioned due to his ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
- The Independent understands Abramovich claims he cannot transfer the money until a case against him by the government of Jersey is dropped.
- The government is prepared to enforce the transfer through the courts if Abramovich does not fulfil his commitment, with ministers expressing frustration over the delay.