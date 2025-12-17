Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer tells Roman Abramovich ‘pay up or face court’ over funds from Chelsea sale

Abramovich threatened with legal action if he fails to hand over £2.5bn from Chelsea FC sale
  • Keir Starmer has urged Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich to transfer the £2.5bn from the sale of Chelsea Football Club to a humanitarian cause for Ukraine.
  • The UK government has issued a licence for the transfer of these funds, which have been frozen in a UK bank account since the club's sale in 2022.
  • Abramovich had pledged to donate the proceeds to the people of Ukraine after being sanctioned due to his ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
  • The Independent understands Abramovich claims he cannot transfer the money until a case against him by the government of Jersey is dropped.
  • The government is prepared to enforce the transfer through the courts if Abramovich does not fulfil his commitment, with ministers expressing frustration over the delay.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in