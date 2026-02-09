Defiant Starmer says he will not resign and issues new rallying cry against Reform
- The Prime Minister has declared he will not resign, despite mounting pressure for him to step down.
- In a meeting of the parliamentary Labour party on Monday, Sir Keir Starmer said: “Having fought so hard for the chance to change our country, I'm not prepared to walk away from my mandate and my responsibility to my country, or to plunge us into chaos, as others have done.”
- Sir Keir then urged Labour MPs and peers to unite in the fight against Reform UK.
- He described the battle with Nigel Farage’s party as the “fight of our lives, the fight of our times”.
- Starmer told the packed committee room in the House of Commons: “As long as I have breath in my body, I'll be in that fight, on behalf of the country that I love and I believe in, against those that want to tear it up.”
