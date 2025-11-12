Starmer rejects MP’s call for referendum on death penalty for criminals
- Sir Keir Starmer rejected a proposal to reintroduce the death penalty for foreign criminals.
- The suggestion was made by independent MP Rupert Lowe in the House of Commons on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.
- Lowe, a former Reform UK MP, advocated for a referendum on the matter, citing crimes committed by foreign nationals.
- Sir Keir dismissed the idea, stating that the death penalty "is not the answer" and was historically ineffective.
- He further argued that its past implementation resulted in the execution of innocent individuals.