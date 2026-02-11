Starmer faces more pressure as calls grow for his ex-comms chief to lose peerage
- Sir Keir Starmer is facing increased pressure as calls mount for his former communications chief, Lord Matthew Doyle, to be stripped of his peerage.
- Labour suspended Lord Doyle after it emerged he campaigned for councillor Sean Morton in 2017, despite Morton facing charges over indecent images of children.
- Lord Doyle, who was made a peer in December, issued an apology, stating his contact with Morton was 'extremely' limited and condemning the 'vile' offences.
- Labour chair Anna Turley indicated that individuals like Lord Doyle have no place in the House of Lords.
- This controversy adds to recent high-profile departures within the Labour Party and comes amidst reports of a leadership challenge against Sir Keir.
