Police warn ministers not to publish Mandelson texts as Starmer faces cabinet
- The Metropolitan Police has warned ministers that publishing messages from Peter Mandelson could damage its investigation into the peer.
- The police are investigating Mandelson for alleged misconduct in public office, following accusations he shared confidential government documents with Jeffrey Epstein during the financial crash.
- A police spokesperson stated that due process must be followed to ensure their criminal investigation and any potential prosecution are not compromised.
- The Met is working with the Cabinet Office to review material and assess whether the publication of documents would have a detrimental impact on their inquiry.
- The police aim for a timely and thorough process in this complex investigation, while respecting Parliament's role in releasing documents for transparency.
