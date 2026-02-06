Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Weak and naive’ Starmer warned Mandelson scandal could ‘finish him’

Harriet Harman warns Peter Mandelson scandal will take Keir Starmer down unless he acts
  • Sir Keir Starmer is facing significant pressure and criticism from within the Labour Party over the Peter Mandelson scandal.
  • Baroness Harriet Harman accused Sir Keir of being 'weak and naive and gullible', warning the controversy could 'finish him off'.
  • Sir Keir apologised for believing Mandelson's 'lies' about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein when Mandelson was appointed ambassador to the US.
  • Police are investigating allegations that Mandelson, who has resigned from the Lords, passed market-sensitive information to Epstein.
  • Reports indicate that Angela Rayner is considering a leadership challenge, although her spokesperson has denied these claims.
