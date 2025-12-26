Starmer rated worst Labour PM as voters tap replacement
- A new poll commissioned by The Independent reveals widespread dissatisfaction with Sir Keir Starmer among Labour supporters.
- The survey found that 38 per cent of those who voted Labour in 2024 believe the party would have a better chance of winning the next election with a different leader.
- Labour voters ranked Sir Keir as the worst Labour prime minister in history, with Tony Blair placed second-worst.
- Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, was identified as the clear favourite to replace Sir Keir, garnering 19 per cent support from Labour voters despite not being an MP.
- These findings represent a significant blow to Sir Keir amidst ongoing speculation regarding his leadership and potential challenges from within the party.