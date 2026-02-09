Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer given round of applause by Labour MPs amid calls for resignation

Starmer leaves Downing Street for Labour meeting after calls to resign
  • Sir Keir Starmer received a prolonged round of applause from his MPs this evening, a clear show of support amid recent calls for his resignation.
  • Addressing a packed meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP), the Labour leader was met with over 30 seconds of sustained applause.
  • This display of unity follows public backing from Angela Rayner and several cabinet ministers.
  • It comes after a demand for his departure was made by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on Monday.
  • Labour deputy leader Lucy Powell added Starmer was “in a good mood” and “upbeat” despite the mounting pressure.
