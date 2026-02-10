Starmer praises his ‘united’ cabinet as Burnham breaks silence to back PM
- Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, has publicly backed Sir Keir Starmer following a failed attempt to remove the prime minister from office.
- Burnham called for "stability" and "greater unity" within the Labour party, urging focus on the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.
- His support comes after he was blocked from running in the by-election, an event widely interpreted as an effort to force Sir Keir Starmer's resignation.
- The Welsh Labour leader also offered public backing to Sir Keir, though she raised concerns about Lord Peter Mandelson's suitability for public office.
- Sir Keir Starmer is set to undertake a community visit today, aiming to move past a 48-hour leadership crisis that saw his chief of staff resign and calls for his own resignation from the Scottish Labour leader.
