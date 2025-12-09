Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why Starmer is calling for key ECHR change when it comes to illegal immigration

Mahmood to announce reform on application of ECHR right to family life
  • Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen have jointly called for a modernisation of how the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) is interpreted.
  • They argue this re-examination is crucial to tackle illegal migration and prevent voters from turning to populist political forces.
  • Writing in The Guardian, the leaders stated that the current asylum framework is outdated and must evolve to address contemporary challenges.
  • The ECHR's Article 8 (right to family life) and Article 3 (prohibiting torture) are frequently cited in legal cases to prevent migrant deportations.
  • European ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, are scheduled to meet in Strasbourg to discuss reforming the treaty's interpretation, with the UK government also planning domestic legislation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in