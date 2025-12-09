Member of UK armed forces killed in ‘tragic accident’ in Ukraine
Man was observing as Ukrainian counterparts tested new equipment, Ministry of Defence says
A member of the UK armed forces has been killed in a “tragic accident” while watching the testing of new defensive capability in Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence says.
The “tragic accident”, on Tuesday morning, happened when the man was looking on as his Ukrainian counterparts tested the new defensive capability, the MoD said in a statement on social media.
The statement read: “It is with deep regret that we must announce that a member of the UK armed forces died in Ukraine this morning, Tuesday December 9.
“He was injured in a tragic accident while observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability away from the front lines.
“The family has been notified and our thoughts are with them at this sad and difficult time.”
Defence secretary John Healey said in a social media post: “Devastated by the death of a UK service person in Ukraine.
“My thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues as they grieve for a loved one. Our hearts go out to them.”
Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge said: “I am deeply saddened to hear the tragic news that a member of the UK armed forces died this morning in Ukraine.
“My sincere condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.”
The UK has previously acknowledged that a “small number” of military personnel are in Ukraine, mainly providing security for the British diplomatic presence and supporting the Ukrainian armed forces.
The British armed forces have a five-week intensive programme in the UK that trains Ukrainian troops to become “battle-ready”.
The death is not being put down to hostile fire, the Press Association understands.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments