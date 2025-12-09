Member of UK armed forces killed in ‘tragic accident’ in Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A member of the UK armed forces has been killed in a “tragic accident” while watching the testing of new defensive capability in Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence says.

The “tragic accident”, on Tuesday morning, happened when the man was looking on as his Ukrainian counterparts tested the new defensive capability, the MoD said in a statement on social media.

The statement read: “It is with deep regret that we must announce that a member of the UK armed forces died in Ukraine this morning, Tuesday December 9.

“He was injured in a tragic accident while observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability away from the front lines.

“The family has been notified and our thoughts are with them at this sad and difficult time.”

Defence secretary John Healey said in a social media post: “Devastated by the death of a UK service person in Ukraine.

“My thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues as they grieve for a loved one. Our hearts go out to them.”

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge said: “I am deeply saddened to hear the tragic news that a member of the UK armed forces died this morning in Ukraine.

“My sincere condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

The UK has previously acknowledged that a “small number” of military personnel are in Ukraine, mainly providing security for the British diplomatic presence and supporting the Ukrainian armed forces.

The British armed forces have a five-week intensive programme in the UK that trains Ukrainian troops to become “battle-ready”.

The death is not being put down to hostile fire, the Press Association understands.