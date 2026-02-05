Starmer under huge pressure as Labour fury over Mandelson-Epstein scandal grows
- Sir Keir Starmer is facing significant pressure from Labour MPs over his decision to approve Lord Peter Mandelson as the new US ambassador.
- The controversy stems from Lord Mandelson's alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein and accusations that he lied about the extent of their relationship.
- Files released by the US Department of Justice reportedly indicate Lord Mandelson leaked sensitive government information to Epstein while serving as business secretary.
- The backlash from his own backbenches, including Angela Rayner, has forced Sir Keir into a humiliating climbdown.
- Lord Mandelson has since retired from the House of Lords following the release of the documents.
