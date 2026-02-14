Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British warships to patrol Arctic as Starmer pledges Nato loyalty

Starmer announces UK to deploy war ships to North Atlantic
  • Sir Keir Starmer announced at the Munich Security Conference that British warships will patrol the Arctic with the US, Canada, and other Nato allies, a decision prompted by Donald Trump’s previous threats regarding Greenland.
  • The Labour leader also revealed plans for Britain to seek "deeper economic integration" with the European Union, aiming to "move closer to the single market" in various sectors, acknowledging this would involve "trade-offs."
  • Starmer reaffirmed the UK's commitment to Nato's Article 5, assuring allies that Britain would come to their aid if called upon, directly addressing concerns raised by Donald Trump.
  • He stated that the current EU-UK "status quo is not fit for purpose" and remarked that he "ended the week much stronger than I started it" despite domestic political challenges.
  • These announcements occurred during a security gathering where US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticised past Western errors and notably declined to attend a Ukraine meeting, which European observers interpreted as a potential sign of diminishing US interest.
