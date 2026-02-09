Angela Rayner declares ‘full support’ for Starmer amid fight to save job as PM
- Angela Rayner has publicly declared her "full support" for Keir Starmer amid speculation over his leadership.
- She joined a number of Labour frontbenchers in backing the party leader on Monday.
- "I urge all my colleagues to come together, remember our values and put them into practice as a team," Ms Rayner said on Monday. "The Prime Minister has my full support in leading us to that end."
- The unity follows Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, a Starmer ally, calling for the Labour leader to step down on Monday at a Glasgow press conference.
- David Lammy, Rachel Reeves, and Wes Streeting also rallied around Mr Starmer, rejecting calls for his resignation.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks