Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Angela Rayner declares ‘full support’ for Starmer amid fight to save job as PM

Scottish Labour leader calls on Starmer to resign over Epstein-Mandelson scandal
  • Angela Rayner has publicly declared her "full support" for Keir Starmer amid speculation over his leadership.
  • She joined a number of Labour frontbenchers in backing the party leader on Monday.
  • "I urge all my colleagues to come together, remember our values and put them into practice as a team," Ms Rayner said on Monday. "The Prime Minister has my full support in leading us to that end."
  • The unity follows Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, a Starmer ally, calling for the Labour leader to step down on Monday at a Glasgow press conference.
  • David Lammy, Rachel Reeves, and Wes Streeting also rallied around Mr Starmer, rejecting calls for his resignation.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in