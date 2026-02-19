Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘No one is above the law’, says Starmer over Andrew-Epstein allegations

Starmer says 'nobody above the law' over Andrew allegations
  • Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has urged Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to cooperate with UK and US authorities regarding the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
  • Sir Keir emphasised that "nobody is above the law" and anyone with relevant information, including Andrew, has a duty to testify.
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves also called for Andrew to speak out, stating he "owes it to the victims" to share what he knows.
  • Andrew has faced renewed scrutiny following the release of new documents detailing his connections to the late paedophile financier.
  • These recently unsealed materials include emails suggesting Andrew shared confidential reports from his role as UK trade envoy with Epstein, and a photograph of him with an unidentified woman.
