Government told to name agent ‘Stakeknife’ who murdered for IRA
- Operation Kenova's final report urged the UK Government to name "Stakeknife", a top Army spy in the Provisional IRA, who committed serious crimes including torture and murder.
- The report found that Stakeknife, widely believed to be Freddie Scappaticci, was protected by his handlers, leading to intelligence not being acted upon and potentially more lives being lost.
- Kenova also concluded that an "easily defined Glenanne Gang" did not exist, instead describing a network of loyalist paramilitaries and corrupt security forces, with the UVF responsible for the 1974 Dublin and Monaghan bombings.
- Recommendations include calls for apologies from the UK Government and the Republican Movement to victims, and for June 21 to be designated a day of remembrance for all Troubles victims.
- Despite examining 101 murders and abductions, and considering 32 individuals for prosecution, no charges will be pursued due to insufficient evidence.