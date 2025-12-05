How Sri Lanka was devastated by impact of deadly Cyclone Ditwah
- Cyclone Ditwah caused devastating flooding in Sri Lanka last week, claiming nearly 500 lives and leaving hundreds more missing.
- The disaster affected almost 10% of the country's population, damaging or destroying thousands of homes, roads, power lines, and agricultural areas.
- The cyclone has severely impacted Sri Lanka's tourism industry, a key foreign exchange earner, with small operators like Herath Gedara Rohan Anil Kumara losing vital income.
- Despite the extensive damage, the Hotels Association of Sri Lanka reports low cancellation rates and operational hotels, expressing optimism for a swift recovery.
- Authorities are assisting stranded tourists, waiving fees, and promoting continued visits, as the country aims to reach 2.6 million tourist arrivals by the end of the year.