Sri Lanka’s tourism season hit as locals count the cost of deadly floods

Sri Lanka's picturesque hill country, which is usually bustling with tourists from November to January, has been devastated by Cyclone Ditwah, which claimed nearly 500 lives last week.

Among those grappling with the aftermath is Herath Gedara Rohan Anil Kumara, 37, whose three-bedroom homestay, a vital source of income, now lies damaged.

His property, typically earning over $30 a night, supported his family but has forced him to cancel all December and January bookings. Now residing in the Kithulbedda relief centre with his family of six, Kumara faces an uncertain future.

"I’m still getting inquiries, but we can’t accept them," Kumara said from the centre. "I don’t know when we will be able to rebuild and return to normal."

open image in gallery Houses damaged by the overflowing Mahaweli River following Cyclone Ditwah, in Kandy, Sri Lanka ( REUTERS )

His story underscores the vulnerability of small operators who form the backbone of Sri Lanka’s tourism industry, the country’s third-largest foreign exchange earner after remittances and apparel, amounting to 4% of GDP.

Widespread Damage

A revival in tourism has helped Sri Lanka recover from its debilitating economic crisis, which peaked in 2022, but the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah has been a setback.

It has affected nearly 10% of Sri Lanka's 22 million population, damaged or destroyed thousands of houses and killed at least 486, with hundreds still missing.

The cyclone also hit roads, power lines, and telecom networks, alongside significant losses to agriculture.

open image in gallery People affected by floods collect their belongings from the railway tracks after drying them following Cyclone Ditwah, in Kandy, Sri Lanka ( REUTERS )

The Hotels Association of Sri Lanka, however, is hopeful of a fast recovery because cancellations have remained low at about 1%, said association president Asoka Hettigoda.

"Hotels across the island are operational," he told Reuters. "Even in Kandy and Nuwara Eliya (among the worst-affected areas), tourists are safe and enjoying their stay, though access is still difficult due to blocked roads."

Tourist arrivals crossed two million by mid-November, and the government hopes to reach 2.6 million by the end of the year, the highest since the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by visitors from India, Russia, Germany, France, and the UK.

Stranded tourists airlifted

Authorities have airlifted stranded tourists, waived fees for overstaying visas, and allowed free flight rescheduling. The industry is also pushing for an expanded visa-free programme and launching social media campaigns to reassure travellers. Tour guides have adjusted itineraries to avoid the worst-hit areas.

For Estelle Burgess, a 71-year-old tourist from Australia, the cyclone became just another chapter in her Sri Lankan adventure. She arrived about a week ago and plans to stay for another six days.

open image in gallery People affected by floods collect their belongings from the railway tracks after drying them following Cyclone Ditwah, in Kandy, Sri Lanka ( REUTERS )

“We’re hoping the weather improves so we can enjoy the beach,” Burgess said outside Kandy's Temple of the Tooth, one of Sri Lanka’s most sacred Buddhist shrines and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

"Sri Lanka truly is an adventure. You never know what's going to happen next."

($1 = 308.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)