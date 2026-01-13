Spine check could be added to routine scans to find hidden breaks
- The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) is recommending incorporating a quick spine check into routine bone scans for individuals aged 50 and above.
- This additional check, performed during dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scans, aims to uncover hidden vertebral fractures, which are common but often missed in osteoporosis patients.
- Vertebral fractures can significantly impact quality of life and indicate a higher risk of further bone problems.
- Nice's draft guidance also suggests automatically offering DXA scans to people with two or more previous fractures from minor falls, or breaks in the hip or spine.
- The Royal Osteoporosis Society has welcomed the guidance, stressing the importance of subsequent treatment and follow-up.