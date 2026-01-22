Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why UK drivers may be in line for refunded fines

Teenager called 'national hero' for warning drivers about speed cameras
  • National Highways has expanded its investigation into a technical fault affecting variable speed limit cameras, potentially overturning thousands of speeding convictions.
  • The review now covers cases dating back to 2019, the year an upgrade to the camera system began, extending a previous investigation into 2,650 erroneous activations since 2021.
  • The flaw involves a delay of around ten seconds between cameras and electronic speed limit signs, causing drivers to be wrongly detected as speeding after the limit had already been reduced.
  • Drivers affected by the issue will be contacted directly by the relevant police force, ensuring reimbursement of finesand the removal of points from their licence.
  • An independent review into the matter has been launched, and drivers incorrectly caught speeding may be able to claim money back for losses such as higher insurance premiums.
