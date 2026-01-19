Spain train crash victims recall harrowing scenes: ‘All I heard was screams’
- Victims of a high speed train crash in Spain have described the harrowing scenes they endured after the wreck that killed at least 40 people, one of the worst railway accidents in Europe in 80 years.
- "The train tipped to one side... then everything went dark, and all I heard was screams," said Ana Garcia Aranda, a 26-year-old who survived the crash. Fellow passengers dragged her out of the train covered in blood and firefighters rescued her pregnant sister from the wreckage.
- "There were people who were fine and others who were very, very badly injured... you knew they were going to die, and you couldn’t do anything," she said.
- A second victim told El Pais, "I am covered in bruises and cuts. It was terrible. We were thrown through the air. Thank God I am okay but there are people who are far worse off than me."
- Experts reportedly found a faulty rail joint at the crash site, and a total of 43 reports of missing persons have been filed so far as first responders continue to search for victims at the crash site.