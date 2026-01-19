Spain train crash death toll rises as ‘faulty joint’ found in probe
- The death toll from the high speed train crash in Spain has risen to 40 and rescuers fear more bodies will be found as they sift through mangled metal at the crash site.
- Authorities are focusing on supporting hundreds of distraught family members and have asked them to provide DNA to help identify victims, Spanish officials said in an update Monday.
- The collision between two trains, one of Europe's worst railway accidents in 80 years, occurred in a remote, hilly region, complicating rescue efforts.
- Experts studying the crash site found a faulty joint on the rails, which created a gap between the rail sections that widened as trains continued to travel on the track, a source briefed on initial investigations told Reuters.
- An Iryo train, traveling from Malaga to Madrid, derailed at 110 kph, with a second train then colliding with its rear carriages or debris on the line.