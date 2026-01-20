How the Spain train crash unfolded – and what was the cause?
- At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured after two high-speed trains collided near Adamuz, Córdoba, southern Spain, on Sunday evening.
- The incident occurred when an Iryo train, travelling from Málaga to Madrid, derailed and struck an oncoming Renfe service from Madrid to Huelva on an adjacent track.
- Initial investigations revealed wear on a rail joint at the crash site, and a train drivers' union had previously warned rail operator ADIF about 'severe wear and tear' on high-speed tracks.
- The cause of the collision, which occurred on a recently renewed straight track, is under investigation, with rescue operations facing challenges due to the difficult terrain and mangled carriages.
- The crash is considered one of Europe's worst railway accidents in 80 years, prompting the suspension of rail services between Madrid and Andalusia and expressions of sadness from Spanish leaders.