Commuter train hits crane in Spain’s third crash in five days
- A commuter train crashed into a construction crane near Murcia's Cartagena in southeastern Spain on Thursday, resulting in several light injuries.
- The Spanish rail operator Adif confirmed the incident was due to a crane intruding into the railway infrastructure, though the train was not overturned or derailed.
- This crash follows a deadly high-speed train collision in Andalusia on Sunday, which killed at least 43 people, and two other incidents in Catalonia on Tuesday.
- Spain's largest train drivers' union, SEMAF, has called a three-day nationwide strike from 9 to 11 February to demand improved railway safety measures.
- SEMAF said it intended to pursue criminal liability against those responsible for ensuring safety within the railway infrastructure.